Excellence in Education: Yolanda Tait-Sain

Yolanda Tait-Sain is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kawanna, Yolanda’s nominator, says, "Everybody can go to her. You can tell her anything without judgment. She’s one of those teachers that cares. She shows that she’s concerned.”

“It’s just nice to be appreciated in the work that you do,” says Yolanda, “I just love it. I love working with people. I love giving back to my community.”

Yolanda from Hutchinson Elementary/Middle school at Howe has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

