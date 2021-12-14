Excellence in Education: Winona Tinholt

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winona Tinholt is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"She inspires hope. She lights imagination and she instills the love of learning," says [NOMINATOR], Tinholt’s nominator. “East Grand Rapids is really lucky to have her.”

“I've always wanted to be a teacher,” says Winona. “I had this amazing aunt, Alma Stoduma, who taught in my elementary school, and still to this day I'm striving to be a teacher like she was. Even as a young child, I remember thinking, 'Oh, I want to be just like her.'”

Winona has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Wealthy Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube