Excellence in Education: Whitney Holdwick

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. — Whitney Holdwick is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Whit has extremely high professional expectations for herself, models that for her students, and holds herself and her students to the concept of 'All Can and All Will,'" says

Ron Craft, Holdwick's nominator.

“[My students] need to know that I care about them as an individual and that they are important,” says Whitney. “It's not just about academics in my classroom.”

Whitney has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Harbor Beach Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

