Excellence in Education

Excellence in Education: Virginia Platek

5:48 PM, May 10, 2022
Virginia Platek of Battle Creek Central High School is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Virginia Platek is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Some of the students come up to her [and say], 'You have been the best teacher I've ever had,'" says Judy Platek, Virginia's nominator.

“We are teaching [students] to be responsible citizens of the world, and it can be difficult, but that's what we do,” says Virginia. “It's great to see what they become and what they can do, and just knowing that you had a part in that ... it's really exciting.”

Virginia has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Battle Creek Central High School will receive a $500 grant.

