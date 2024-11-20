Excellence in Education: Vikki Blanchard-Connett

Vikki Blanchard-Connett is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kaylyn Fossitt, Vikki’s nominator, says, “Mrs. Blanchard, she always makes people feel kind and she makes people safe.”

“In the gym, I'm able to see different levels of kids,” says Vikki, “With myself being physically active when I was young, seeing kids in the gym and then them maturing and growing and getting stronger and bigger, faster, it was just wonderful because then I could see them. They'd be, you know, I could coach them, I could go watch them, cheer for them and just be excited for them having a good time.”

Vikki Blanchard-Connett from Houghton Lake Collins Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

