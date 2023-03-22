Excellence in Education: Travis Chesser

LANSING, Mich. — Travis Chesser is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Amy Usher, Travis’ nominator, says, “As his former teaching partner, I saw on a daily basis Mr. Chesser reaching his students through his dedication, inspiration, excellence and leadership."

“The reason why I love teaching social studies is I think it's important for students to realize that there is a whole world beyond what we live and what we know,” says Travis.

Travis has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at John F. Kennedy Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

