Excellence in Education: Tracy Ortiz

DETROIT — Tracy Ortiz is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“For as long as I have known Tracy, she has been the most passionate and dedicated science teacher that I've ever met,” says Amber Richmond, Ortiz’s nominator.

Tracy's class has a program called STARBASE that has shown to be a major influence on students.

“I had a kid come back to me to tell me that he has a full ride to U of M and he's going to major in astrophysics because of the STARBASE program,” says Tracy. “To have a kid come back to tell you that something that you provided for them to participate in and ... it’s life changing.”

Tracy has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Clippert Academy will receive a $500 grant.

