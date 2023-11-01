Excellence in Education: Tim Wysocki

Tim Wysocki is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Daniel Wysocki, Tim’s nominator, says, “He is kind of the teacher we all wish we would have had because of how engaged he is and how much he cares about his subject, and that just comes through in everything he does. So, Tim, we're so proud of you and congratulations.”

“I'm in middle school, and I really think engagement is just such a huge key of what we do,” says Tim, “The way their brains work, they're going to forget a lot of the information that we go over, but they're going to remember those, like, moments where they're laughing, they're having a good time. And when they start to click and they make the connection, it's like, “Wait a minute, we're not just playing a game. You're teaching me something!” As a teacher, there's no greater feeling than seeing that click with them.”

Tim Wysocki with Baldwin Street Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

