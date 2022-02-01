Excellence in Education: Tim Newman

ALMA, Mich. — Tim Newman is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"He has the unique ability to bring out the best in his students," says Cari Licina, Newman’s nominator. “His passion for music is contagious, and as a student it makes all the difference knowing that your teacher cares so much for the program as a whole and for each student individually.”

“Just seeing them grow up as people, that would be my favorite part,” says Tim. “And then really close to that is the community that's created in a band program. It's a very unique class; you spend a lot of time both in and out of school doing stuff together in the community that connects those kids together is something I think is really special and really important for them.”

Tim has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Alma Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

