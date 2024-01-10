Excellence in Education: Theresa Dean-Rumsey

Theresa Dean-Rumsey is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Jennifer Sheburn, Theresa’s nominator, says, “I know you hear this often from former graduates, former students, that you push them to be their very best and they're so prepared for their next educational steps.”

“They're part of my family. That's how I perceive them,” says Theresa, “I think all students can succeed, and I hold all students to high expectations with encouragement. If they have the expectations and they have a teacher who is willing to help them grow and get there, all students can be successful.”

Theresa Dean-Rumsey from Hesperia High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube