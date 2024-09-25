Excellence in Education: Ted Marthakis

Ted Marthakis is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Ted’s nominator says, “Mr. Marthakis deserves this award, and I wholeheartedly believe it. In our school, he is known as the King of Dad jokes. No matter how corny it may be, he creates a very friendly atmosphere in his classroom.”

“If you have a heart for the students, you know, they'll recognize that right away,” says Ted, “They want to know that you care first and foremost. And if you've got that part of it down, then, you know, again, they may not like math, but at least they know you care, and they're going to be receptive to you.”

Ted Marthakis from Evart High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

