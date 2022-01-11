Excellence in Education: Tamara Rowley

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Tamara Rowley is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"At the beginning of COVID," Rowley's nominator writes, "she drove to children's houses so they could have the materials they needed to continue their education at home."

“It's humbling,” says Tamara. “I do work really hard and I do care deeply, and it's nice that somebody notices that I took the time to recognize that.”

Tamara has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Kettle Lake Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

