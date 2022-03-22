Excellence in Education: Suzie Zuke

HASLETT, Mich. — Suzie Zuke is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“She is a teacher who truly cares about all of her students and makes lifelong connections with each one of them,” says Amy Webster, Zuke's nominator.

“I pour my heart and soul into teaching,” says Suzie, “and sometimes you plant seeds and don't know where they'll blossom, or what will happen after they grow, and it's just so affirming and reassuring to know that I make a difference with students and their families. That's just amazing. That's the best gift I could've ever received.”

Suzie has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Ralya Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

