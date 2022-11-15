Excellence in Education: Steven Book

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Steven Book is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Mr. Book is an excellent teacher, cares about every student, is meticulous in preparing his classes and being sure to find ways to keep students engaged,” Mr. Book's nominator writes.

“I teach because there's students that don't have those relationships that I have in my classroom with adults or with their colleagues, and the relationships that — they could save a life,” says Steven. “I've had great people show me what teaching can mean to me, and I hope that I've instilled that into them over the last 12 years.”

Steven has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Stoney Creek High School will receive a $500 grant.

