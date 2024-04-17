Excellence in Education: Stephanie Bowerson

Stephanie Bowerson is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Marie Richards, Stephanie's nominator, says, “It's my honor to nominate Stephanie Bowerson for this award for a number of different reasons. She's a Dewitt high school English teacher and has a great way of connecting with students from all different grade levels and backgrounds and helps them be able to be successful not only learning English, but also learning the things they need to know for life."

"I'm a teacher because I just love making a difference in the world in any way that I can," says Stephanie. “These kids are... there's so much hope and there's so much that they're going to bring into this world that is positive. And I just love being a part of that."

Stephanie Bowerson from DeWitt High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

