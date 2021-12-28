Excellence in Education: Sherry Martin

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Sherry Martin is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Sherry is simply the best," says Amy Uecker, Sherry’s nominator. “She stays late. She works hard. She goes the extra mile, and she always puts her students' needs as her number one priority.”

“When [my students] are grown, and I see them, we talk about what they were learning and how I helped them learn,” says Sherry. “But most of all, I know I care, and I love them.”

Sherry has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Robert L. Green Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube