Excellence in Education: Sherry Claflin

Sherry Claflin is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Belva Bouwsma, Sherry’s nominator, says, “I realized that the positive impact she has had on her students deserves more recognition.”

When asked about her students that are working with NASA, Sherry said “I have a group of students. These four girls wrote a proposal for the NASA Tech Rise challenge. They won, and were one of 60 schools around the nation that were chosen to put their experiment on a high altitude balloon. And this year I have them as eighth graders and they're determined to win again."

Sherry Claflin with White Cloud Junior High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

