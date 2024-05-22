Excellence in Education: Samantha TwoCrow named Educator of the Year

After 34 weeks of highlighting outstanding educators from across the state, the 2024 Educator of the Year has been chosen and the winner is Samantha TwoCrow!

Samantha was at school when Michigan Lottery surprised her with the honor.

“I feel overwhelmed with joy,” says Samantha, “I wouldn't be where I am today without all of you guys. All of the students. And I love every single one of you so much."

For being named Educator of the Year, Samantha receives a $10,000 check. Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

