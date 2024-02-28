Excellence in Education: Samantha TwoCrow

Samantha TwoCrow is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Christine Porter, Samantha’s nominator, says, “All of our students deserve a bright future., and her work here is so important because she sees education as an opportunity to break cycles and be successful adults. We are grateful that Samantha shares her passion, talent, heritage and heart with all of us at Suttons Bay School.”

“My important pieces in life is to ensure that I empower every indigenous student that I can,” says Samantha, “The students thrive every day, and they grasp who they are, and we find a place to embrace ourself in the community, and it's amazing. I love it.”

Samantha TwoCrow from Suttons Bay Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

