Excellence in Education: Ryan Guimont

Ryan Guimont is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Tamilyn Nixon, Ryan’s nominator, says, “He really talks to the students and cares about, like, what they're doing and how things are going for them. He is also, like, reaching out to see if the families need help or support in any way within the community.”

“Before being principal I was at the high school teaching,” says Ryan, “One of the reasons I wanted to move into this role, a lot of what we were doing in that program at the high school in Charlotte, I thought was amazing. I just wanted to do that on a larger scale. Um, I was pretty set on taking this step in the same district. Um, I'm very grateful for that as well so it's awesome to see every single day. So that that passion comes from the people I'm with every day in the building.”

Ryan Guimont from Charlotte Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

