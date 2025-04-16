Excellence in Education: Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Mark and Kelly Wriggelsworth, Ryan’s nominator, says, “He helped our son gain confidence inside of the classroom and outside of it as well. He is an excellent role model for his special education students as well as all others around him. Thank you.”

When asked about the Links program, Ryan says “our Links program is a peer-to-peer program where we have general ed students, sometimes our students with IEPs are actually Links for other students as well, but they focus on helping in socialization, independence and behavior. The Links go through an application process and then they're with that student that they're paired with in the classroom for that hour, helping on - on those different skills that we talked about.”

Ryan Anderson from Holt High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

