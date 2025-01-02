Excellence in Education: Roy Davis Jr.

Roy Davis Jr. is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Roy’s nominator, says, “He has taught his students how to be responsible and respectful adults. And he's all done this by showing them that they're capable of and holding them to that standard.”

When asked who influenced his life, Roy said “The obvious answer is my mom and dad, I have amazing parents. They helped build me who I am today. I try to live and testament to what they put into me..”

Roy Davis Jr., from Saint John's High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube