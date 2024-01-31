Excellence in Education: Rosanna Goodwin

Rosanna Goodwin is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“The students are my kids,” says Rosanna, “You know, I look at them like they're my own. My door is always open for me to talk to them about anything. You know, a lot of times students are afraid if something is going on, bullying or what have you. “Who can I go see that can help me solve that issue?” And I'm that person because I love them."

Rosanna Goodwin from the John D. Pierce Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube