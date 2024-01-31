Brand Spotlight

NewsExcellence in Education

Excellence in Education: Rosanna Goodwin

4:36 PM, Jan 31, 2024
This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Rosanna Goodwin from the John D. Pierce Middle School
Screenshot 2024-01-31 163415.png

Rosanna Goodwin is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“The students are my kids,” says Rosanna, “You know, I look at them like they're my own. My door is always open for me to talk to them about anything. You know, a lot of times students are afraid if something is going on, bullying or what have you. “Who can I go see that can help me solve that issue?” And I'm that person because I love them."

Rosanna Goodwin from the John D. Pierce Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

WXMI-58199-MichiganStateLottery-Sept_1200x628.jpg