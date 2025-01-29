Excellence in Education: Roger Rothe

Roger Rothe is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Roger’s nominator, says, “Mr. Rothe is a teacher you wish your children could have every year. He isn't there to just teach our children. He's there to create a bond with them. Kids are struggling at home, and he's there to support and figure it out.”

“I've never thought of going to school as a job,” says Roger, “You get to do something fun with them every day. I love it. I struggled in school as a kid when I started, and I had just phenomenal teachers that kept pushing me and wouldn't let me slide when I wanted to just do the bare minimum. And that's what made me want to be a teacher.”

Roger Rothe from Marshall Greene Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

