Excellence in Education: Riva Hannish

Riva Hannish is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Sylvia Kizy, Riva’s nominator, says, “I’m nominating Mrs. Riva Hannish, an amazing teacher who wears her heart on her sleeve for every student. During the toughest times of Covid, she dedicated hours to help a student with memory issues. She brings unity, love, and understanding to her classroom daily.”

“I think when I was younger, my parents are immigrants, so I sometimes struggled in school or felt different,” says Riva, “So, I think I wanted to become an educator so I could make everyone feel welcomed and loved and that they’re able to learn.”

Riva Hannish from Messmore Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

