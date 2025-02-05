Excellence in Education: Nicole Paul

Nicole Paul is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Nicole’s nominator says, “Mrs. Paul is the most loving special needs teacher. She never gives up on her kids or labels them. She listens to parents, she listens to doctors, and she listens to her children.”

“I think that it's important to build a relationship with them and their families, but with the children, because they're not going to learn from you if they're not comfortable,” says Nicole, “They're at school almost all day and they need to have a safe spot, a safe place, a safe person. Everybody needs a person, and I like being that person for them.”

Nicole from Scottville Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

