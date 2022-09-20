Excellence in Education: Nathan Fischer

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Nathan Fischer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system,” says Stacey Baab, Fischer's nominator. “He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives.”

When asked how it feels when a student understands the material they are taught, Nathan answered, “We call them 'a-ha moments.' The moment they get ... maybe it’s a new concept, or a skill, they just light up and that fuels me as — well — as a teacher. And then we also do, like, a truck driver cheer in the classroom where we celebrate that, then I go, 'Honk honk!' and the kids go, 'Good job, good buddy!' So, it just feels good all around.”

Nathan has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Lee Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

