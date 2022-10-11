Excellence in Education: Morgan Warner

MARTIN, Mich. — Morgan Warner is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“She’s funny and relatable and it really takes someone special to make middle school math meaningful, and she does just that,” says Tina Keeler, Warner's nominator.

“Our community is fantastic, and I do it for them and for the kids,” says Morgan. “One of my favorite things about teaching at Martin is that I get to see the kids in sixth grade all the way up through 12th grade, so the relationships you have with the kids and their families is incredible. I feel like I can give every part of myself to them and it’s worth it.”

Morgan has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Martin Middle School and Martin High School will receive a $500 grant.

