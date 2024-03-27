Excellence in Education: Monique Colizzi

Monique Colizzi is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Samantha Snider, Monique’s nominator, says, “She's the kind of teacher who leaves a mark on her kids and shapes the way that we approach life and our educational paths. And I guess I'm just grateful that I had the opportunity to have her as a teacher."

When asked what advice would she has to offer other teachers out there to connect with their students, Monique says “Well, one, I think they need to find the passion and really just listening to their students, creating creative projects and innovation, being present and willing to make a difference."

Monique Colizzi from Wilson Talent Center has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

