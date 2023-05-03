Excellence in Education: Molly Collins

Molly Collins is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Liz Giffen, Molly’s nominator, says, “Miss Collins encourages her students to show up and be on their A-game for themselves and those around them every single day.”

“They need to go out and play,” says Molly, “They need to have mistakes and learn from them, because that's really the only way they can learn is by failing. And I encourage failures in my class and mistakes because that's the best teacher.”

Molly has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Pennfield High School will receive a $500 grant.

