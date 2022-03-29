Excellence in Education: Miranda Johnson

CARO, Mich. — Miranda Johnson is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Haidyn Nowlen, Johnson’s nominator, says, “Ms. Johnson is one of the most selfless, amazing, caring, loving teachers I could ever have the most amazing opportunity of meeting.”

“You know, it's a thankless job, and you don't hear amazing words from your students very often,” says Miranda. “What a humbling experience to know that I got one at least, you know?”

Miranda has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Caro Alternative High School will receive a $500 grant.

