Excellence in Education: Mike Evele

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Mike Evele is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"Mike is one awesome teacher," says Aivars Apsite, Mike’s nominator. “He knows when to come alongside a student who is struggling with a specific topic, and he also seems to know when to push a student to excel because he knows that they can achieve it.”

“That's really the joy of my job that almost gives me goosebumps when I see it,” says Evele, “because that's a brain that's growing and changing and seeing the world in a different way.”

Mike has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Grandville Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube