Excellence in Education: Michaela Norman

Mikayla Norman is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Emmaleigh Richardson, Mikayla’s nominator, says, “I nominated Mrs. Norman because of how she has the ability to make every learning experience in her classroom fun, engaging, and she tailors it to the interests of the students in her room, which is something that is unmatched.”

“My students are so incredible,” says Mikayla, “They aren’t afraid to take risks, they're super funny, you have to be careful what you ask them, because they will absolutely tell you exactly what they're feeling. I've been doing this for 15 years and I really hope to do it for 15 more.”

Mikayla Norman from Donley Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube