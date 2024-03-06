Excellence in Education: Michael Palmer

Michael Palmer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Theo Kerhoulas, Michael’s nominator, says, “Mr. Palmer is a humble servant leader who leads by example. Mike's own children attend Port Huron High School but you wouldn't know it, because he treats every student there like his very own.”

“I remember just a while back I had someone come up and just say, “You know what? When I was down, you really cared about me,” says Michael, “And although it was hard for me to like, you know, I may not have even recalled that conversation. But to them, that was something that affected them. And I still think about that conversation."

Michael Palmer, principal of Port Huron High School, has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube