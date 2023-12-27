Excellence in Education: Michael Egan

Michael Egan is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Michael's nominator says, “Michael Egan is a top-drawer teacher. He believes in furthering science in the hearts and minds of his students, and igniting the passion in his students is something he's gifted in”.

So you've seen that change in a student when they get that concept, when they understand how important that is and then they take off with it.

“Absolutely. That's the goal,” says Michael, “Adventure is a huge thing that I'm into. I want my students to go out there and, like, create experiences and not see limitations - see opportunities.”

Michael Egan from Larson Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

