Excellence in Education: McAnn Bradford

LANSING, Mich. — McAnn Bradford is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Erica Starkey-Hawkins, McAnn’s nominator, says, “Mrs. Bradford made sure that every student felt special and felt like that they were succeeding."

“We have all kinds of classroom meetings on how their strengths could be different from others," says McAnn, “We just help each other and we make each other feel comfortable in that safe learning environment.”

McAnn has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Jefferson Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube