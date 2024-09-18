Excellence in Education - Matt McLouth

Matt McLouth is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Patrick Creagan, Matt’s nominator, says, “I nominated Matt McLouth for an Excellence in Education Award. Decatur Public Schools is a better place to learn and to grow because of people like Matt McLouth.”

“There's so much, so much emphasis placed on curriculum and that's extremely important,” says Matt, “But I started off teaching high school science in Decatur for 17 years. It really comes down to the relationships that you build with kids.”

Matt McLouth from Decatur Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

