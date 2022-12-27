Excellence in Education: Mary Phillips

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Mary Phillips is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“Mary was selected as one of thirty Scholastic E-Sports Fellows worldwide last year,” Phillips's nominator writes. “She collaborated with educators around the globe on best integrating e-sports into their classroom.”

When asked why she puts in the extra time for her students, Mary said, “Because they matter to me. Honestly, it's easy to spend that time with them. They're incredible. And if you show enthusiasm and interest in something, they go along on that journey right with you.”

Mary has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at North Shore Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

