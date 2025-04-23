Excellence in Education: Mary Frey

Mary Frey is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

The Dannison Family, Mary’s nominator, says, “We nominated Mrs. Frey for this special award, because she's so nice and she makes everybody feel welcome and she's one of our favorite teachers ever, right guys? Yeah, we love Mrs. Frey!”

“I feel like there's so much social interaction that needs to happen for our little ones,” says Mary, “That's just a place for them to play and grow and learn. We're doing math and we're reading signs and we're writing menus; they're learning all of those different skills. But it's a fun way to introduce those fundamental skills that children need to learn.”

Mary Frey from Kettle Lake Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

