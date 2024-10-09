Excellence in Education: Marvin Ray

Marvin Ray is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Dawn Adams, Marvin’s nominator, says, “Marvin Ray is deserving of this award because he loves his students. He loves to lead them to success.”

“I just want them to have the skills and know how to navigate the world when they leave Cass Tech,” says Marvin, “I talk about high school being a bubble, and after those four years, you've got a long life ahead of you. So I always tell students, I want to get you guys as many skills as I can get you, so that when you are, you know, 30, 40, 50, 60 years old, you can reflect and make your way in the world.”

Marvin Ray from Cass Technical High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

