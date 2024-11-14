Excellence in Education: Mark Salzer

Mark Salzer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

The Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Technical Department, Mark’s nominator, says, “We could spend the next 30 minutes talking about the good things that you do, but we've been asked to keep this very brief. And so allow me to speak for everyone here and just say thank you.”

When asked why technology is so important to him in the classroom, Mark says “We all use it every day. It is a challenge to use it well. I wanted to participate in some of the directing of the use of it so that our students would have their best chances at their learning. It's a group effort and it's a never-ending effort."

Mark Salzer from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

