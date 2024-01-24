Excellence in Education: Mark Boon

Mark Boon is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Shannon Hogenson, Marks nominator, says, “Mark Boon has worked at the Ludington Area School District for over 50 years. He's been a teacher, a counselor, he has run the resource center. Whatever capacity Mark is needed at the Ludington Area School District, Mark is there. I don't think Mark’s ever missed a day of work.”

“I think probably what keeps me going is to see those kids that have been successful,” says Mark, “Some will come back to you and say, “you know, you never let me down. You guys never gave up on me.”

Mark Boon from Ludington Area School District has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube