Excellence in Education: Lumturje Shuti

Lumturje Shuti is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Lumturje’s nominator says, “Her commitment to her students goes far beyond the classroom. She's known for often using her own resources to purchase supplies, materials, and even snacks to ensure her students have the tools they need to learn and thrive.”

You went into education because you saw it in movies and TV as a way to give back. Tell me about that.

“As a young child, we did watch a lot between me and my siblings,” says Lamturje, “Many shows out there had teachers being portrayed, wanting to make a difference, and I always liked that. And it made me feel that is something to go into and make you feel good about yourself.”

Lumturje from Pearl Lean Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

