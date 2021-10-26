Excellence in Education: Lisa Younce

DEARBORN, Mich. — Lisa Younce is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Chelsea Smith, Younce’s nominator, says, “I nominated Miss Younce because she... not only does she deserve the nomination but she is such a kind and loving teacher.”

“I've always wanted to be a teacher,” says Lisa. “I started going to school for nursing and just the farther I got, the more I knew that no matter what teaching was for me.”

Lisa has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Oakman Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

