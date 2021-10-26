Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Lisa Younce

5:58 PM, Oct 26, 2021
Lisa Younce is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!

DEARBORN, Mich. — Lisa Younce is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Chelsea Smith, Younce’s nominator, says, “I nominated Miss Younce because she... not only does she deserve the nomination but she is such a kind and loving teacher.”

“I've always wanted to be a teacher,” says Lisa. “I started going to school for nursing and just the farther I got, the more I knew that no matter what teaching was for me.”

Lisa has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Oakman Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

