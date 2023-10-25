Excellence in Education: Lindsay Rubin

Lindsay Rubin is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Marvin Rubin, Lindsay’s nominator, says, “Let me read you a letter that I got a copy of about Lindsay. “You used to always tell us that you were our DECA mom, and you truly were. And even though we might have graduated, you're still that to us, and I know so many other kids.”

“By having those kids learn those skills, they can see that they can just do about anything that is out there,” says Lindsay, “You love to see them excel and grow and do something that they love, and it all started in your class."

Lindsay Rubin from Lakeland High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube