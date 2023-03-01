Excellence in Education: Leeann McMichael

LANSING, Mich. — Leeann McMichael is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Sandy Brooks, Leeann’s nominator, says, “Since she started out right out of college at a rural Michigan school without an art program, she took that to a really great art program.”

"I have so many students that come into class and they're just like, “I'm just getting this because I need the credit,” says Leeann, “And by the end, usually they're like, “What other class can I take? Can I take more art classes?” It's cool to see students start off with something and then realize like, “Wow, I'm actually kind of OK at this.”

Leeann has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Onsted High School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube