Excellence in Education: Lee Bonner

Lee Bonner is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Teresa Hardy and Shannon Hadley, Lee’s nominator's, say, “Lee makes an enormous difference to the kids who need extra support. He frequently makes difficult calls to parents and guardians, he reaches out constantly to help those in need, and he works tirelessly to ensure that his students graduate. He’s a caring, dedicated and invested advocate of those most in need of our help.”

“I try to see the strengths in all of my students and understand that they're all human beings,” says Lee, "They all may not fit into the same boxes, but they are all individuals, and try to see the strength in that.”

Lee Bonner from Novi High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube