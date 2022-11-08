Excellence in Education: Leanne Welch

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. — Leanne Welch is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“Miss Welch helps so many kids go to camp each year using her own money. During the pandemic, she went to kids' houses to deliver books,” says Melissa Estes, Welch's nominator. “She always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids have what they need and feel supported.”

Leanne's students have a saying: "Once in Welch's crew, always in Welch's crew." T-shirts were made with the expression printed on them.

“On the back is the saying to remind them always that they will always be a part of my life and I will always be part of their life,“ says Leanne. “If they need anything, they can always get a hold of me and we'll figure it out.”

Leanne has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Rankin Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

