Excellence in Education: Laura Thaxton

Laura Thaxton is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Lexi Green, Laura's nominator, says, “From the moment you walk into Miss Thaxton’s classroom you know that you are in a safe place. No matter who you are or where you come from, you know you will be loved and supported.”

“I was told throughout, you know, my entire life, from my teachers and my professors that teaching is a calling. And you don't really understand that until you feel that for yourself,” says Laura, “Everything I do, I do for my students. I wouldn't be able to do half of the things if I didn't have them. I just feel like I'm just extremely lucky, I think.”

Laura Thaxton from Ionia High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

