Excellence in Education: Larry Lambert

Larry Lambert is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Lashumbra Singleton, Larry’s nominator, says, “He works tirelessly to make sure that they have everything that they need to be successful in not only his class but in other classes throughout the school.”

Larry has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Duke Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art will receive a $500 grant.

